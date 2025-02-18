Family members walk out as video of Nomfundo Sibisi’s stabbing is played in court

Some family members of Nomfundo Sibisi walked out of the Durban High Court on Tuesday as a video of her stabbing, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Sphamandla Siyalo Khumalo, 37, was about to be played.

The murder trial commenced at this court, with Sibisi’s family, including her boyfriend Mthobisi Harris Gasela, present. Sibisi succumbed to incisional wounds to her neck and arms.

According to the State, Khumalo’s brother contacted Sibisi on August 4, 2024, the day of the murder, inviting her to meet at Truworths Gateway Mall to complete a lay-by purchase for their child. Sibisi agreed and asked Gasela to accompany her.

Upon arrival, they separated, and Sibisi met with Khumalo and his brother at Truworths. A dispute arose regarding payment, leading them to leave the store.

As they headed towards the Parade B taxi rank, Khumalo allegedly stabbed Sibisi.

The video, presented as evidence by State senior prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah, shows the scene at Gateway Mall. A woman, accompanied by three minor children, is seen entering the mall.

Shortly after, one child runs towards the taxi rank, followed by the others. Witnesses at the rank observe the commotion and flee for safety.

In the video, Sibisi is seen running while bleeding, with Khumalo pursuing her. He stabs her repeatedly, and as she falls to the ground, he continues the assault.

Witnesses from the taxi rank approach, but Khumalo remains aggressive, ultimately cutting her neck. By this time, Sibisi appears lifeless.

The perpetrator then looks at the gathering men while holding the knife. A police officer from SAPS arrives, apprehending Khumalo as he sits beside Sibisi’s body.

Gasela and Sibisi’s brother watched the video until its conclusion.

Before the video was shown, Gasela was leading his evidence-in-chief, during which Khumalo smiled at him. In contrast, Gasela appeared terrified.

He testified that Sibisi had two children, aged 12 and four, the latter being Khumalo’s child.

Gasela mentioned that he and Sibisi began dating in May 2024, and by June, she disclosed the abuse she suffered from Khumalo, which led to their breakup.

“She told me Spha (the accused) was abusive and hitting her, and that’s why they broke up,” Gasela recounted.

He added that Khumalo had warned him to stay away from Sibisi, but they continued their relationship as she had ended things with Khumalo.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques postponed the trial to Wednesday for closing arguments.

