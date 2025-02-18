Do not circulate videos of men being tortured at Zanzou — its criminal, says South African Human Rights Commission

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it was aware of the troubling videos circulating on social media, in which many men are subjected to humiliation and sexual abuse at the Zanzou facility in Gauteng.

The commission added that the conduct revealed in the clips from Zanzou violate the victims' right to dignity and physical integrity.

"The Commission can confirm that its Gauteng Provincial Office has opened an own accord investigation in line with Complaints Handling Procedure," the organisation said.

"As part of the investigation, the Commission will meet with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to engage them on the need to put adequate resources to investigate this matter. The Commission calls on the victims and other people who may have witnessed what occurred at the establishment to contact the SAPS and the Commission."

The SAHRC said that it would 'vigorously' engage with the establishment's owner on the specific steps they took after becoming aware of the incident, why a case was not opened with the SA Police Service, as reported, as part of his managerial responsibility to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, and the institutional culture that may have contributed to this inhuman incident.

"The Commission acknowledges public outrage and interest in this shocking matter. At the same time, the Commission strongly urges the public to refrain from sharing or forwarding images and videos depicting violence or abuse on social media platforms. Such actions may constitute serious offences under South African law," it said.

"Similarly, Section 24E of the Films and Publications Amendment Act 11 of 2019 criminalises the knowing distribution of private sexual photographs and films without the prior consent of the individuals depicted, with the intent to cause them harm. It is imperative to understand that even forwarding such content, without originating it, can lead to criminal liability."

IOL

