Cape Town police arrest two men in separate firearms operations

Two men were arrested in separate incidents after police recovered firearms and ammunition during routine operations in Cape Town, Western Cape.

On Monday, Bishop Lavis police acted on information about an illegal firearm at a property in Olyfberg Road, said the police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

"The members proceeded to an address in Olyfberg Road, and entered the premises upon which a search ensued. Their dedication paid off when they recovered a pistol with ammunition. They detained a 23-year-old man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition," said Swartbooi.

Hours later, in an unrelated case, Steenberg police patrolled Lavender Hill in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18.

Officers in Military Road spotted a man behaving suspiciously. When he tried to avoid them, they moved in, conducted a search, and found a Norinco 9mm pistol with ammunition. A 37-year-old man was arrested on the same charges.

Both suspects are set to appear in the Bishop Lavis and Wynberg Magistrate's Courts.

IOL News

