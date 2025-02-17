Two arrested in Groblersdal with cache of unlicensed firearms

Two men were caught with five unlicensed firearms during a police operation in Sekhukhune District.

A routine police operation in Groblersdal took a dramatic turn when officers uncovered a stash of unlicensed firearms, leading to the arrest of two men.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 52, appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after their arrest in Sekhukhune district for possession of five unlicensed firearms.

They were arrested on Saturday afternoon when the Sekhukhune Operation Vala Umgodi Pro-Active Team carried out searches in the Groblersdal policing area, said the police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Their focus was Blue Ridge Platinum Mine and the Maleoskop residential area, where they found the suspects at the Maleoskop Marital Quarters. In their possession were four rifles and a shotgun, all unlicensed.

"Additionally, 23 rounds of ammunition of different calibers were found abandoned in another house without occupants," said Ledwaba.

Police are investigating whether the weapons were linked to any crimes and the origins of the abandoned ammunition.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe acknowledged the work of the Operation Vala Umgodi Task Team, commending their role in seizing the firearms.

The two suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms when they appear in court.

IOL News