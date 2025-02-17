Shocking torture videos from Pretoria's Zanzou nightclub raise human rights concerns

One of the men in the videos being waterboarded.

Disturbing videos from the renowned Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, Gauteng, have gone viral online, showcasing acts of extreme violence and torture allegedly perpetrated by the club's bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

In others, they have t-shirts pulled over their heads, waterboarded, forced to masturbate, and bottles being inserted into their genitals.

A man, purportedly the owner of Zanzou is seen stabbing the men in the buttocks in one of the videos. "Don't move, you think we're playing here. You're going to die," the torturer is heard saying.

In a statement, the establishment's management claimed that they were aware of the disturbing videos. "At the time when management became aware of the practices, an immediate investigation was conducted in the immediate halting of such as well as the dismissal of security personnel responsible," they said.

Zanzou's team further claimed they are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for patrons.

"We have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed our staff to comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book."

The club has also acquired legal counsel and denies the claims that the men who are seen enduring brutal torture failed to settle their bills.

This is a developing story.

