Newly-wed bride in court for alleged murder of EPMD officer husband

Sibongile Dlamini, the woman accused of hiring hitmen to murder her Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) husband Banele Skosana, appeared at the Springs Magistrates Court. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The family of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EPMD) Banele Skosana is grappling with tragedy following his murder, allegedly orchestrated by his newly-wed wife, Sibongile Dlamini.

The series of events leading up to last Friday’s arrest has unveiled a grim narrative of abuse, betrayal, and desperation.

Skosana, 32, who had only been married to his wife for two months, was shot and killed by two men while opening his tuckshop in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, on February 7.

Banele’s sister and family spokesperson, Sindi Skosana told members of the media that she disapproved of the toxic nature of the relationship that has caused her brother’s death.

Skosana revealed that her brother had reported incidents of verbal and physical abuse he had endured at the hands of the mother of his child, “who had been his wife for two months until the first attempt on his life through a failed food poisoning incident last month.”

She said it was then that, Banele, the young officer kicked his wife out of their shared home in KwaThema.

“I have never approved of this relationship in the first place because of the abuse in the relationship. Sibongile never liked any members of our family and did all she could to isolate him from his family...After his poisoning incident, I told him that we did not want to lose him as a family,” his sister said.

Dlamini appeared alongside her co-accused, the alleged hitman, Nhliziyozabantu Makwanyana before the Springs Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter was postponed to February 12 to allow the state time to verify and investigate key aspects in relation to accused number two, Sibongile Dlamini, who was only linked to the murder on Friday.

State Prosecutor Bhekisisa Mbatha petitioned the court to allow the state a seven-day postponement which was reduced to just five days.

“The State would like to make a request for a seven-day postponement in order to conclude and verify key aspects in relation to the second accused,” he pleaded.

In her approval, the Magistrate, Betty Khumalo considered that the police are still in the middle of the investigation with some aspects of the case yet to be confirmed.

“There are exceptional circumstances that must be satisfied in order for the state to consider a seven-day postponement. The fact that accused one was arrested on February 10, while the second accused was arrested on February 14, and the State still wants to ascertain some aspect of this matter - in light of this, I grant the postponement until February 21,” said Magistrate Betty Khumalo.

Dlamini’s court appearance comes in the wake of a “shocking” twist that played out on Friday, at the home of the deceased where Dlamini, the second accused was arrested in front of the grieving family after a confession by accused number one.

Acting EMPD Chief of Police, Julius Mkhwanazi confirmed that the hitman was paid by the wife to carry out the murder, with the remaining balance paid after Skosana was killed.

It is reported that one more suspect, who is on the run is still being sought by the authorities.

“Earlier this week, police arrested a hitman who confessed to working in collaboration with Skosana's wife to orchestrate the killing. Authorities revealed that this was not the first attempt on Skosana’s life. Before the fatal shooting, the wife had reportedly tried to poison him, but Skosana survived that attempt,” Mkhwanazi said.

Another family member, Lunga Skosana said that the family wants answers on the reasons for the murder.

“We cannot confirm if the killing was because of financial considerations or it was due to the challenges inside the relationship. As a family, we are asking ourselves the very same question,” he stated.

