Mpumalanga business robbery ends in fatal shoot-out with suspects

Two suspects were shot and killed during a business robbery at a shop in Gedlembane, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the robbery happened in the early hours of Monday when a group of armed suspects approached the premises at ka-Gudlane.

"It is further reported that they placed some explosives in front of the door, which exploded, and it was during this time that they managed to gain entry at the business premises. The complainant managed to inform the owner about what was happening. The owner reportedly summoned the armed response security," said Ndubane.

Upon arrival, security personnel discovered the robbery in progress, and a violent exchange erupted as suspects opened fire on them.

In the ensuing chaos, two individuals were shot. One, a Somalian national, was reportedly struck in the left thigh by the armed suspects.

Ndubane said police are still in pursuit of the suspects who managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed outrage over the incident, emphasising the importance of bringing the remaining suspects to justice.

"The matter is under investigation to determine what has really transpired, but two alleged suspects were fatally shot. A team of investigators has been established to probe this incident, and we are working around the clock to ensure that the other perpetrators are swiftly brought to book," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in capturing the fleeing suspects to reach out to Detective Lieutenant Colonel Nokuthula Nkhoma at 082 469 2338.

Community members are also encouraged to use the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111, or the MYSAPS App to report tips anonymously, with all received information treated as confidential.

