Decomposed body of alleged zama zama from Lesotho found at illegal mining shaft in Mokopane, Limpopo

A decomposed body, believed to be that of a Lesotho national, was retrieved at the Zwartkrans Mine near Makapan's Valley, in Mokopane, Limpopo. Image: Supplied/SAPS

A decomposed body of a male, believed to be Lesotho national and an illegal miner (zama zama), was retrieved from Zwartkrans Mine near Makapan's Valley in Mokopane, Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body, suspected to be linked to illegal mining activities, was discovered last week on Thursday, February 13. Ledwaba said the body was discovered after the men and women in blue received a tip-off about a body buried in a shallow grave at an illegal mining shaft. The police from the Operation Vula Umgodi unit in the Waterberg District began conducting disruptive operations at about 11.am after receiving a tip-off. “Upon arrival at the scene, a hotspot for illegal mining, they discovered the body was deeply covered with large rocks,” Ledwaba said. The Search and Rescue Teams were immediately called to the scene to assist in retrieving the body, Ledwaba said.

Limpopo police have discovered a discomposed body of a man, believed to be an illegal miner at the Zwartkrans Mine near Makapan's Valley, in Mokopane, Limpopo. Image: Supplied/SAPS

The retrieval operation, involving SAPS, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Mogalakwena mining company, started on Friday, February 14, and concluded on Sunday, February 16, at around 2.pm due to rainfall. “The body, believed to be that of a Lesotho national already in a decomposing state, was successfully retrieved,” Ledwaba said. He said an inquest has been opened into the death of the male victim, who is suspected of being involved in illegal mining activities. Ledwaba said the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation. “The identity of the deceased will be disclosed in due course,” Ledwaba added. The age of the alleged illegal miner is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned illegal mining activities, calling it not only unlawful but also dangerous. She praised the efforts of all those involved in the operation and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Hadebe also urged the community to report any information regarding illegal mining activities in the area.

Search and rescue teams assist the members of Operation Vala Umgodi to recover the body of a Lesotho national believed to be involved in illegal mining activities at Zwartkrans Mine, in Mokopane, Limpopo. Image: Supplied/SAPS