Muslim councils urge public ooperation in the investigation of the murder of imam Muhsin Hendricks amidst calls for justice. Image: Inclusive and Affirmining Ministries Facebook page

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) have called on the public to let the South African police investigate the murder of imam Muhsin Hendricks. Hendricks was killed on Saturday, February 15, allegedly by two unknown suspects who fired multiple shots at the VW Troc that he was seated in. This incident took place in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape. "The MJC calls upon the South African Police Service (SAPS) to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation into this matter ensuring that those responsible are held accountable through due process," the MJC said. "We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement and to respect the legal mechanism of the state as the investigation unfolds."

The UUCSA said: "At this point, is important that all members of society should allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident, ensuring that justice is served based on evidence and due process, rather than on hearsay or rumours." While, although the police have not released the motive for Hendricks' killing, it has been alleged that the imam was murdered due to his LGBTQ views. "It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by the hatred towards Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex marriage," the MJC said. "While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin's position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence towards members of the LGBTQ community or any other community." The UUCSA said that as the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, they urged the public and media to avoid any "speculative statements about the motive of this murder". "Islamic teachings and traditions unequivocally prohibit same-sex relationships, an aspect the deceased is known to be advocating. However, the UUCSA condemns all forms of extrajudicial killing as they undermine the rule of law and contribute to societal instability," the UUCSA said. "We consequently call on everyone to act responsibly, avoid spreading unverified information and refrain from making assumptions that have the potential to heighten tensions and put others at risk, based on mere suspicion."

The MJC extended their sympathies to the bereaved family. Tragedy The staff and the board of the Inclusive and Affirmining Ministries (IAM) is mourning the passing of Hendricks. The IAM first worked with Hendricks during his tenure as founder and Executive Director of the Inner Circle, South Africa's first queer mosque. IAM said that are deeply mourning the passing of the faith leader who "fiercely yet gently chmapioned and guarded LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa, but also for Muslims across the world." "Even in his death, we celebrate Imam Muhsin for his tireless contribution to building inclusive and affirming communities of faith which he was committed to doing until his last breath," IAM said. "We send our most sincere condolences to Imam Muhsin's family, colleagues and faith community. May his soul rest in peace."