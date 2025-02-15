Durban court to decide on bail for men accused of attempted murder of SARS advocate

The Durban Magistrate’s Court is set to deliver its ruling next week on the bail application for the two men accused of the attempted murder of South African Revenue Service (SARS) advocate Coreth Naude.

Naude was shot in the face and neck at the entrance of the Premier Hotel in uMhlanga on July 18, 2024.

Advocate Coreth Naude’s car was left riddled with bullet holes after she was shot three times in July. Picture: Facebook

She had come to Durban on behalf of SARS to the tax inquiry concerning the tax affairs of Andile Mpisane and 13 others. Mpisane is the son of Durban’s controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

The accused, Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Corlen Runeyi, 28, were arrested on December 18 at the Western Cape. They both said they had no previous convictions or warrants of arrest for them.

Mbulwana stated that he is self-employed as the director of Siso Cleaning and Projects, operating a school transport service and a shisanyama, with a monthly income of R18 000.

“I have been operating the said company for more than five years. I am involved in the operation and decision-making of the said businesses.”

SARS investigator Coreth Naude was shot three times by alleged hitmen in July. Picture: Facebook

Runeyi said he is a supervisor at Nquks Lifestyle and Bottle Store and also co-owns Sobs Shisanyama. He said his monthly income was about R8 000 without overtime and other benefits.

He expressed that if he is not granted bail, he risks losing his job.

But according to Warrant Officer Praved Maharaj, the investigating officer, Mbulwana was convicted of assault in a 2016 case.

He added that Mbulwana is unmarried, unemployed, and has two children. He also mentioned that he is currently facing charges of unlawful firearm possession.

Maharaj, who is opposing bail for the duo, said Runeyi has two children, has no assets, and has four withdrawn cases.

He said Runeyi has warrants of arrest for two cases, one of theft of a motor vehicle, and one of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He said the attempted murder of Naude was carried out brazenly and the men used no form of disguise and had no consideration of the public.

“There was a security guard present when the shooting occurred and he had to flee for his life. The State has a prima facie case against the applicants (accused),” said Maharaj.

He said the men have no fixed employment and it would be easy to move out of where they currently reside before their arrest. “It would be extremely difficult to trace them.”

He further said there was a likelihood that the duo would interfere with State witnesses as one is known to both of them.

The ruling would be heard on Thursday.

