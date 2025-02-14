Rape-accused pastor back in court next week for bail hearing

A Khayelitsha pastor will return to the local magistrate’s court next week for a further hearing of his bail application.

The pastor, 51-year-old Xolani Mbeka, faces three charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the further bail hearing will take place on February 20 at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

The Endloveni pastor is accused of having raped and assaulted a 15-, 22- and 23-year-old victims.

He is also accused of impregnating one of his victims, which sparked a community protest.

The victims have since been sent for treatment and counselling and are safe.

The pastor is accused of manipulating young women into having sex with him under the pretext of providing healing.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between November 2022 and January this year.

SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg had said that the Khayelitsha Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit swooped on the pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped victims at his church.

“It is alleged that people would go to the pastor for healing and he would tell them healing is possible, but then the victims had to stay at the church, and that is where he would convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to receive the healing,” Twigg had said.

The community has since spoken out and said they oppose bail.

Ward councillor, Lonwabo Mqina, said they oppose his release on bail and have called on other victims to come forward with information.

Anti gender-based violence organisation, Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali, said: “The reported manipulation of victims, convincing them that sexual acts were necessary for healing is not only a betrayal of trust but also a gross abuse of religious authority.

“Survivors of such heinous crimes often face deep psychological and emotional trauma, and it is crucial that they receive the support and justice they deserve. We commend the survivors for their bravery in coming forward and urge law enforcement to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.

“This case also highlights the broader issue of gender-based violence within religious institutions. Faith communities should be places of refuge, not spaces where predators are enabled to exploit those seeking guidance and healing.”

[email protected]