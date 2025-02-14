Police Sergeant appears in court over corruption and gold dealing in Stilfontein

Police officer was arrested and appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and dealing in gold.

A 51-year-old police sergeant faces criminal charges after allegedly orchestrating illegal gold deals with a detained miner in Stilfontein.

Krieneels Licho Senyato, a sergeant attached to Stilfontein Visible Policing, appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was granted R1,000 bail and is set to return to court on April 4, on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and dealing in gold.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case comes after Provincial Anti-Gang Unit members received a call from Potchefstroom Correctional Centre on January 17, informing them about cash found in possession of an inmate, who was conveyed to the facility by Stilfontein police station members.

Investigations traced the money back to a shocking revelation. Police discovered that the inmate had resurfaced from Buffelsfontein Shaft no. 11 on January 13, allegedly after engaging in illegal mining.

"The member allegedly offered to assist the inmate to sell the gold and buy him clothes and groceries," said Myburgh

After the purchases were completed, Senyato allegedly returned the remaining cash to the illegal miner. The authorities believe this money to be the proceeds of the illicit gold transaction.

Upon his arrest and detention at Stilfontein police station, the inmate declared a gold amalgam to Sergeant Senyato.

Acting police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng, condemned the officer's actions, saying there is no space for corrupt police officers in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and corruption and criminality within the police will be rooted out.

The police confirmed that internal disciplinary investigations are also under way.

IOL NEWS