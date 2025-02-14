Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old boy in KwaZulu-Natal

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old boy in KZN. Photo: Supplied/Rusa

In a harrowing incident that has shaken the Trenance Park community in KwaZulu-Natal, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old boy.

According to reports from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), on Thursday, the young victim was walking home from school in Phoenix when he became aware of a man trailing him as he took a less-travelled shortcut.

The boy’s instinctive awareness heightened when he noticed that the suspect, described as carrying a knife, was closing in on him.

"The child continued to walk past his own home and the suspect closed in on him. At that stage, the Grade 9 pupil ran into the home of an unknown person with the suspect in pursuit.

"Inside the residence, a male and female were attacked by the suspect when they confronted him. The male sustained head injuries when he was assaulted on his head with a steel lock and a broken bottle," said RUSA.

When RUSA officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside the premises.

"He identified himself as one of the residents of the home and informed officers that a man armed with a knife was inside his home. Reaction officers surrounded the premises covering all exits and entrances. The home was searched, and a man was found inside the bedroom with the door locked. Reaction officers forced the door open after the suspect refused to exit. He drew a knife but was immediately tackled to the ground," said RUSA.

RUSA confirmed that the suspect was arrested, and it was further added that the home the boy had entered belonged to a police officer.

Meanwhile, three suspects appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping of Emaan Fatima.

The nine-year-old was released on Wednesday morning, almost a week after she was kidnapped outside a school in Buffalo Flats in East London on February 4, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the suspects aged between 20 and 67 are charged with kidnapping.

Fumba said that according to investigations, the victim was returning home from school when she was accosted by two unidentified suspects.

She was taken in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla to an unknown place. "A meticulous investigation led to the arrests of the suspects."

He said the victim was found near a police station, unharmed.

The matter was adjourned to February 19 for a formal bail application.

Fumba said there were more arrests imminent as the investigation unfolds.

[email protected]

IOL News