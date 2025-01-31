Suspect arrested after an off-duty Limpopo cop shot in brazen armed robbery in Jane Furse

After being arrested for robbing and shooting the off-duty officer, the suspect led police to his house and handed over the stolen firearm and ammunition.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of an off-duty police officer in Mashishing village, Jane Furse policing area.

The Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the attack, which took place on January 14, left the officer critically wounded.

"According to police report, an off-duty police official stationed at Burgersfort was parking his white Toyota Hilux bakkie outside Mashishing village next to library gardens when a group of five unknown armed men approached him. They opened fire on his upper body, and the member came out of his vehicle in an attempt to defend himself and only to be shot again in the lower body and left unconscious," said Thakeng.

The attackers fled with his service pistol and two mobile phones. A passer-by later found the officer and called emergency services. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

After weeks of investigation, a joint operation by the Nebo Visible Policing Unit and Jane Furse Tracking Team led to the arrest of a suspect in Madibong village in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29.

The man later took police to his residence, where he handed over the stolen firearm and ammunition.

A search is under way for the remaining suspects. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Captain Fana Mkhwanazi at 082 319 9526, Crime Stop at 086 001 0111, or their nearest police station. The suspect is set to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday, January 31.

The investigation is still ongoing.

