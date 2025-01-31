Stilfontein corruption: Police officers arrested in kingpin escape case

The police officers accused of the crime are Warrant Officer Jack Motlhabya, 37, Warrant Officer Menzi Shabalala, 38, Sergeant Ntutuko Dladla ,40, and Sergeant Samkelo Mbotho.

Four police officers have been arrested after being accused of letting the underground kingpin of Stilfontein, Neo James Tiger Tshwaeli, escape.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has applauded the arrest of these four police personnel in connection with the escape from lawful custody of Stilfontein underground kingpin.

"The four police officers who are attached to the Stilfontein Vala Umgodi operation were arrested this morning in Stilfontein. They have already appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrates Court on a charge of defeating the ends of justice," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

All four members were given bail of R1000 each. Internal departmental processes are ongoing. Asaneng emphasised that no one is above the law.

"We are pleased but at the same time disappointed in the arrest of our own. Let the law take its course. We are still searching for tiger, we believe we will get answers soon by those allegedly responsible for his release from lawful custody," he said.

Tshoaeli, a Lesotho citizen escaped from police custody when miners were hauled to the surface from the decommissioned shaft 11 at the Stilfontein mine.

"Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to locate the officials who aided his escape from shaft 11 to the Stilfontein police holding cells. According to records, Tiger was never booked into several other stations where illegal miners are being held. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

IOL