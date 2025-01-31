Scammer posed as hitman, leading high profile people to hire bodyguards to avoid being killed

High profile individuals in government and private sector hired bodyguards after Ndumiso Bhengu allegedly called them, claiming to be a hitman hired to kill them.

A 32-year-old man, Ndumiso Bhengu, has appeared before the Germiston Magistrates Court, in Gauteng, facing charges of intimidation and extortion.

Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Singo, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said in December 2024, police in Pretoria received complaints about a person who was calling high profile people in government departments and the private sector, pretending to be a hired hitman hired to kill them.

“The suspect would then call the victims and demand R5,000 to R10,000 so that they should not be killed. It was reported that one of the victims fell into the trap and paid the money, while other victims suffered a huge financial loss by hiring 24-hour security guards,” said Singo.

Police followed up on the information, and Bhengu was tracked down in Evaton, in the Vaal area, where he was allegedly operating.

“The accused was arrested on (Tuesday) January 28 2025. During the arrest, police discovered burner phones, six SIM cards including those that were allegedly used to contact the victims,” said Singo.

The case against Bhengu has been postponed to February 6 for bail application.