R37 million drug bust: Zambian and Tanzanian nationals charged in Zeerust

Two foreign nationals will return to court next month after they appeared in the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court today on charges of dealing in drugs.

The pair was nabbed with a multimillion-rand consignment of drugs, having allegedly hauled it with a truck making its way across the border via Tanzania to Johannesburg.

Kaunda Martin, 38, a Zambian national, and Mkumba Jafari Hamisi, 41, a Tanzanian national, appeared after their arrest on Wednesday by the Zeerust K9 Unit, said the Hawks spokesperson Tinyiko Mathebula.

“It is reported that the members received information about a truck alleged to be transporting drugs from Tanzania to Johannesburg. The police allegedly stopped the truck along R49 in Zeerust, and upon conducting a search, they discovered suspected crystal meth drugs, estimated at R37 million, hidden in a false compartment,” said Mathebula.

Their case was postponed to February 11 for formal application, said Mathebula.

“The acting North West Hawks Head, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, have welcomed the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the accused,” said Mathebula.