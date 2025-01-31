North West police bust two rhino poaching suspects

Two men linked to rhino poaching in Madikwe Game Reserve have been arrested following a coordinated operation by law enforcement teams on Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 30.

The first suspect, Eric Ndlovu, 47, was taken into custody at Hartbeesfontein police station, where he was already facing poaching charges from earlier this month.

Authorities had been tracking him for months, linking him to four separate rhino poaching cases reported between June and August 2023, said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

"Ensuing investigations into the matter led the team to Sghandaff in Soshanguve, Gauteng province where the second suspect, aged 27, was caught on Thursday, January 30. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the four Madikwe cases to six. The initial four suspects were nabbed between October 2023 and March 2024," said Mokgwabone.

Ndlovu appeared before the Zeerust Magistrate's Court on January 30 and was remanded in custody.

A possible bail application is set for February 5. In addition to the poaching charges, he faces separate allegations of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition after being arrested in a Crime Intelligence-led operation in Rustenburg on January 8.

The second suspect is due to appear in the same court on February 3.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, praised the multi-agency task force for their coordinated efforts in tracking down the suspects.

IOL News