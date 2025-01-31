Life imprisonment for stepfather who raped 16-year-old stepdaughter, infecting her with HIV

40-year-old stepfather has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of his stepdaughter.

A 40-year-old stepfather from Bloemspruit was sentenced in the Free State high Court to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter and infecting her with HIV.

The crime, which took place while the victim's mother was hospitalised, came to light when the teenager fell ill and was diagnosed with HIV.

"It was revealed during the trial that the victim claimed she had been sexually molested by her stepfather in 2020 while living in a shanty in Bloemspruit with her mother, younger sister, and stepfather," said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

The victim had initially suspected pregnancy, but when her health worsened, she was sent to stay with a cousin in Sasolburg. It was there that she confided in a family member, revealing the abuse she had endured. Her relative wasted no time in reporting the matter to the Sasolburg police station.

Following a thorough investigation by the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit, led by Sergeant Makhetha in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority, justice was finally served.

"The 40-year-old stepfather was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal rape," Kareli confirmed.

IOL