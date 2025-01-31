Joshlin Smith trial to move to Saldanha Bay

Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith appeared alone in the dock for pre-trial in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Robin-Lee Francke / IOL

A victory for Saldanha Bay residents has emerged in the Western Cape High Court as it was revealed the trial will be heard in the area.

Judge Gayaat Da Silva Salie said it was in the interest of the public.

Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith appeared alone in the dock on Friday in the Western Cape High Court.

The court heard the other two accused, Jacques Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were not able to make it to Court due to an administrative error.

The duo were still at Malmesbury Prison and have yet to be moved to Pollsmoor Prison.

*This is a developing story.

IOL