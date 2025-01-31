Durban court to decide fate of Govender brothers in high-profile murder case

Murder-accused brothers Ferrel and Darren Govender posing for a picture at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

The Durban Magistrate’s Court is expected to hand its ruling on the bail application of Govender brothers Ferrel and Darren.

The Govenders are accused of gunning down businessman Shailen Singh at Meridian Drive in uMhlanga on December 29, 2024, around 12.00 midday.

Both the brothers have pleaded not guilty to their premeditated charge.

The State alleges that Singh was shot by Ferrel and that the motive is a love triangle between the man and a woman.

Furthermore, according to an affidavit by investigating officer Kumarasan Bob Pillay states that Ferrel accused Singh of having an affair with his girlfriend. As a result of jealousy and insecurities, Ferrel decided to kill Singh with the help of Darren.

The State alleges that he assaulted his girlfriend whom we cannot name for security reasons last year and during the attack, Ferrel said he would kill Singh. Before the alleged assault, he had made a threat to kill them both execution- style.

Pillay said that if Ferrel got bail, his girlfriend would suffer the same fate as Singh.

He said Ferrel had made several threatening calls to Singh. He threatened to shoot him and several family members in his house.

“The deceased’s father (Pradeep Singh) also confirms threats were made by Ferrel to his son,” said Pillay.

He said their investigations revealed that on November 13, 2024, Ferrel threatened to shoot Singh and his wife execution-style in their yard.

An application was made by advocate Paul Jorgensen, who is representing the woman involved in the love triangle, to be part of the court proceedings on behalf of his client.

He said his client said the State brought inaccurate information to the court. She said she was never asked to provide a statement. The court refused this application.

The defence has pleaded with the court to be fair when it makes its decision on this bail application.

The State has opposed the bail application and said the brothers have failed to bring exceptional circumstances that would warrant them to get bail.

[email protected]