Boyfriend hands himself over after Limpopo police sergeant found dead at her home

Sergeant Leah Mosalofi Malebye was found dead in her home by her six-year-old grandson.

The Limpopo police force is mourning the tragic loss of one of their own, Sergeant Leah Mosalofi Malebye, who was brutally murdered in what authorities are calling a "senseless act of violence".

A 43-year-old suspect, believed to be her boyfriend, has been arrested after turning himself in to police in Klipgat, North West Province, in the early hours of January 30.

Sergeant Malebye, who was attached to the Rooiberg police station in the Waterberg District, had returned home on the night of January 25 with her boyfriend.

"The next morning, her lifeless body was discovered by her six-year-old grandson. At that time, both the boyfriend and the sergeant's vehicle were missing," said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Neighbours quickly reported the matter to police, and emergency medical personnel confirmed her death at the scene.

A few hours later, her private vehicle was found abandoned about 50 km away along the Thabazimbi Road near Koedoeskop.

Ledwaba said that the motive behind this senseless act of violence remains unclear, although domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The swift police response and the suspect’s eventual surrender have been commended by Limpopo’s police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

"I am delighted that within days of the senseless killing of our officer, the police moved swiftly and managed to arrest this callous criminal. I am confident that the investigation team will present a watertight case before the court of law to ensure that the suspect receives a harsher sentence for his senseless act," she said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has assured the public that updates regarding the suspect’s court appearance and the memorial service for Sergeant Malebye will be provided in due course.

