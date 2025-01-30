Zimbabwean CFO arrested for fraud in North West after allegedly using fake residence permit

Zimbabwean national, Kudakwashe Mpofu, 33, has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly securing a top financial position in the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) using fraudulent documents.

The arrest was carried out by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team on Tuesday, January 28, in Mahikeng.

Mpofu appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, January 29, where his case was postponed to February 3 for a formal bail application.

It is alleged that Mpofu used a fraudulent South African permanent residence permit to secure employment at NWDC in March 2023. The NWDC is a development agency of the provincial government.

"The accused was subsequently hired as an asset manager and later became an acting chief financial officer. Shortly after that, he was appointed on a permanent basis as the CFO," said North West Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula.

During his tenure, he reportedly earned an annual salary of more than R3 million.

Mathebula confirmed that following an investigation, Mpofu was arrested and charged with fraud.

The acting North West head of the Hawks, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, and Director of Public Prosecutions in North West Rachel Makhari praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in ensuring that fraudulent activities are rooted out of public institutions.

IOL