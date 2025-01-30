'This is politics, it’s a contest': MK Party supporters rally as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla faces July unrest charges

People have gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court, waiting for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s court appearance.

Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and a leader in the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), is facing charges of inciting terrorism during the July 2021 unrest, which led to 354 deaths.

Supporters wearing MKP’s black, green, and gold colours showed up in their numbers to show their loyalty, chanting and singing outside the court in support of her. Among them, a group of women ululated together.

Police officers have been present to maintain order, with barriers set up to control the growing crowd.

People in the crowd are strongly supporting Zuma-Sambudla, believing the charges against her were politically motivated.

One of the supporters, Eugène Mchunu said, “I don’t think it’s fair for Duduzile to be here in court for the case she is not guilty of. It is very important for us as MK members to be here to support one of us. I think its politics involved in her case.”

Her twin brother, Duduzane Zuma, also spoke outside the court: “This is politics, it’s a contest. But the real issue is persecution versus prosecution. If there’s a real case, let’s deal with it. We’re here today, and I’m rooting for my sister. We’re under a bit of pressure, like so many people, but I’m confident she’ll come out with a win. Be positive.”

IOL