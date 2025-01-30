Soweto woman arrested for allegedly staging her own kidnapping to extort R200,000 from family

A 23- year-old woman has been arrested in Soweto, Johannesburg after she allegedly staged her own kidnapping. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

A 23-year-old woman together with her accomplice have been arrested in Soweto, Johannesburg after she allegedly staged her own kidnapping.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly demanding a R200,000 ransom from her father, sister, and boyfriend.

"She and her alleged kidnapper were traced to a house in Moroka, Soweto. She faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice," said Mathe.

Mathe said it was reported that the woman was kidnapped in Randburg on January 23, 2025, and a ransom demand was subsequently made to her family.

"A multidisciplinary team comprising of the SAPS’ Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), Johannesburg Flying Squad, and Randburg Detectives, with support from private security companies acted on intelligence regarding the suspect’s location."

Mathe said the operation led the team to an address in Moroka where both the supposed victim and her alleged kidnapper were found.

"Further investigation revealed that the kidnapping had been staged by the woman and the kidnapper. Both were subsequently arrested," she added.