Soweto woman arrested for allegedly staging her own kidnapping to extort R200,000 from family
A 23- year-old woman has been arrested in Soweto, Johannesburg after she allegedly staged her own kidnapping. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
A 23-year-old woman together with her accomplice have been arrested in Soweto, Johannesburg after she allegedly staged her own kidnapping.
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly demanding a R200,000 ransom from her father, sister, and boyfriend.
"She and her alleged kidnapper were traced to a house in Moroka, Soweto. She faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice," said Mathe.
Mathe said it was reported that the woman was kidnapped in Randburg on January 23, 2025, and a ransom demand was subsequently made to her family.
"A multidisciplinary team comprising of the SAPS’ Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), Johannesburg Flying Squad, and Randburg Detectives, with support from private security companies acted on intelligence regarding the suspect’s location."
Mathe said the operation led the team to an address in Moroka where both the supposed victim and her alleged kidnapper were found.
"Further investigation revealed that the kidnapping had been staged by the woman and the kidnapper. Both were subsequently arrested," she added.
Police said the operation led the team to an address in Moroka, Soweto where both the supposed victim and her alleged kidnapper were found. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
In another similar matter, an Eastern Cape woman appeared in the East London Magistrate Court following her arrest on allegations she staged her kidnapping.
The woman, 34, together with a man, was arrested on Wednesday by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).
Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the woman is alleged to have orchestrated her kidnapping alongside a male accomplice.
"Their deliberate intentions were allegedly to extort money from her family and boyfriend."
Explaining the merits of the case, Fumba said on October 13, 2024, the complainant (suspect's boyfriend) reported that his girlfriend had been kidnapped.
"He allegedly received alarming images including video clips of her tied up, with her mouth sealed shut with tape. Soon after, a ransom demand followed.
"Further reports indicate that the complainant reached out to the victim’s sister who confirmed receiving the same disturbing message from the same number."
Fumba said the matter was escalated to the Hawks for a thorough probe.
The suspect was allegedly released the same day.
"The Kidnapping Task Team swiftly launched a disruptive operation; the operation exposed a shocking twist. The so-called victim was allegedly complicit in the scheme."
"Further investigations revealed that the victim had allegedly staged the entire kidnapping and conspired with her accomplice to extract ransom money from her loved ones, with plans to split the funds."
The Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya issued a stern warning.
"Wasting state resources on fabricated crimes will not be tolerated. Those who abuse the system for personal gain will face the full might of the law."
IOL
