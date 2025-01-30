Serial offender: Man accused of kidnap and rape of two Limpopo nurses appears in court for over 20 charges

Moloto Johannes Sathekge appeared in Polokwane Magistrates Court in Limpopo where he is facing a plethora of charges. Photo: Supplied/NPA

A 28-year-old man, Moloto Johannes Sathekge appeared in Polokwane Magistrates Court in Limpopo where he is facing a plethora of charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the charges include attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of rape, three counts of housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, and 10 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the charges stem from allegations that between December 2024 and January 2025, Sathekge entered the homes of women in Ga-Chuene and Ga-Maja village, where he allegedly demanded valuable items like cellphones, laptops, and money.

"It is further alleged that he threatened the victims with a panga and sexually assaulted their minor children," she said.

During a media briefing, Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said Sathekge terrorised the communities of Fynbos, Ga-Maja, Chuene, Matobole, Thokgwaneng, and Mothiba Ngwanamago, amongst others, within Lebowakgomo and Mankweng policing areas.

“It is important to note that the suspect was out on parole for a previous conviction of house robbery at the time of this incident. During the arrest, the police recovered a 9mm pistol, reportedly stolen in Mothiba Ngwanamago, along with nine live ammunition rounds," said Hadebe.

In another incident, its alleged that Sathekge entered the Ga-Chuene clinic, threatened security personnel with a firearm, and handcuffed them.

"He subsequently kidnapped two nurses, taking them into the bushes where he raped them and robbed them of their cellphones. After the ordeal, the victims managed to return to the clinic.

"A thorough investigation by law enforcement linked the accused to these offences, and at the time of his arrest, he was already in police custody for an unrelated matter," added Malabi-Dzhangi.

The case has been postponed to April 9, 2025, for further investigation.

