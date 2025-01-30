Serial house robbery and rape suspect to face justice in Polokwane Court

The 27-year-old suspect in police custody after being arrested in Ga-Maja, Ga Phiri Village. He is facing multiple charges, including house robbery and rape.

After months on the run, a 27-year-old suspect accused of multiple house robberies and rapes has finally been arrested in Ga-Maja, Ga Phiri Village, Limpopo.

Police say the man, who had been evading arrest, is now facing serious charges, including six counts of house robbery and two counts of rape. He is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on January 30

The suspect was arrested at his residence on January 18, following an intensive investigation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said he had been on the run after allegedly robbing a police officer of her firearm at Ga-Mothibangwanamago. It is believed that this incident further escalated the urgency of his capture.

Mashaba confirmed that the man remains in custody.

“On Monday, January 20, the same suspect was remanded in police custody, until April 9 for further profiling and investigations following his arrest for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” she said.

Law enforcement officials believe this may only be the beginning of his legal troubles.

“The suspect is expected to be linked with more cases as investigations unfold,” said Mashaba.

