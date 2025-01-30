Investigation launched after three bodies found burnt and hanged in Mpumalanga

Police found three bodies hanged and burnt at Mekemeke near Malelane in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

Police found three bodies hanged at Mekemeke near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the bodies were severely assaulted and burnt.

"The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage and the suspects have not yet been located. The circumstances surrounding this incident will form part of the investigation which has already commenced," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said members of the community are urged to assist with any information regarding the incident or information that can help in finding those behind this horrific incident.

"Members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or submit information via the MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous."

Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has already assembled a team of investigators to probe the incident to make a swift arrest.

"We are really disturbed by this barbaric act committed against other human beings. People seem to have lost their morals, but we want to assure all that we will work hard and get the perpetrators behind bars, " said Mkhwanazi.

Meanwhile, in December, IOL reported that police have opened an inquest after the bodies of a man and woman, believed to be a couple were found at a house in Northam in Limpopo.

"Information at our disposal suggests that the two were in a love relationship and also staying. together," police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

He added that the duo were last seen on Christmas Day, at about 23:45 at a local tavern.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was found laying in the bed and the 34-year-old man was found hanging from the roof of the house.

"The bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition."

Police said the motive behind the incident remains unknown, adding that a "domestic-related dispute" could not be ruled out.

