How two foreign nationals were caught in a R37 million drug bust in North West

Two foreign nationals from Zambia and Tanzania have been arrested by the North West police after they were found with drugs worth just over R37 million on Wednesday afternoon.

The drugs were found following a police raid of a vehicle that was believed to be heading to Johannesburg from Zambia through the Kopfontein Border Post near Zeerust.

North West MEC Wessels Morweng of the Community Safety Department said he cannot rule out the possibility that the two men were working with public law enforcement officers.

“We have managed to discover this biggest drug bust in the area of Zeerust. But what is concerning is how they crossed the border to come here. You can’t leave out the fact that there are some corrupt officials. It’s an open intelligence, that there are some corrupt police officials and border management.

“That is why on my way here, when I received the news, I spoke to the Acting Police Commissioner, Major General Asaneng. We have agreed, collectively, that we need to get into serious investigations to get to the bottom of this, because I am telling you, to scratch it on the surface, would have not done anything,” Morweng told SABC News.

Confirming the arrest, Brigadier Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone of the North West police indicated that the police are still conducting further investigations, adding that: “Two male suspects, from Tanzania (42) and Zambia (39) were taken into custody and are expected to make their court appearance in the forthcoming days. The investigation is being conducted with utmost thoroughness, ensuring that all aspects are meticulously examined.”

