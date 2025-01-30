Hawks and AFU seize 77 vehicles and properties linked to suspects in R157 million Nedbank fraud

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit, popularly known as the Hawks, targeted various properties in Roodepoort, Randburg, Krugersdorp and Pretoria tied to 15 suspects accused of perpetrating a staggering R157 million fraud and theft scheme against Nedbank. Supplied/Hawks

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit, popularly known as the Hawks, targeted various properties in Roodepoort, Randburg, Krugersdorp and Pretoria tied to 15 suspects accused of perpetrating a staggering R157 million fraud and theft scheme against Nedbank.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said the crime was committed over a five-year span from July 2018 to January 2023.

She said the seizure was intended to safeguard the substantial assets—valued at approximately R33 million—belonging to the suspects, held either in their personal names or through various business entities.

"The property secured in terms of the order includes houses, sectional title units, a small holding, 77 vehicles (utility vehicles, motorcycles and luxury sedans), cash held in bank accounts and business interests."

Additionally, authorities uncovered a variety of high-value items, including gold and silver jewellery, luxury wristwatches, and designer clothing items.

"Items that were attached at the various locations include gold and silver jewellery, luxury wrist watches and designer clothing items, laptops and cellphones, approximately R80 000 in cash, a cash counting machine, licensed handguns and assault rifles, 16 magazines with ammunition and 2172 rounds of ammunition of various calibers," she said.

Mjonondwane added that one of the key figures in this case is Nicolette de Villiers, who previously served as an investigator in Nedbank’s Group Financial Crime Forensics and Security division.

Reports suggest that she allegedly exploited her role to orchestrate fraudulent transactions, transferring funds from suspense accounts intended for legitimate victims of fraud into accounts belonging to accomplices, all while feigning that the funds were owed to them.

Meanwhile, Lucas Keitumetse Mathimbi, a former Nedbank employee, allegedly received over R91 million through various transactions into his personal and business accounts, Ivy League Group (Pty) Ltd and IVL Guards (Pty) Ltd, both of which he is the sole director.

"Of the property secured in terms of the court order, Mathimbi was connected to 11 immovable properties, which include houses and sectional title units, as well as 27 vehicles. One immovable property secured is registered in the name of a minor child," said Mjonondwane

Moreover, Mjonondwane added that investigations revealed that many beneficiaries of the illicit funds allegedly passed portions of the money to other recipients within the network, further entrenching the web of deception.

"It is alleged that De Villiers herself received about R6 million of the stolen funds in this manner. Upon the discovery of the fraud, De Villiers was dismissed from her employment with Nedbank," she added.

Meanwhile, the interim restraint order remains in force while the legal proceedings advance.

All the accused have been granted bail and are expected back in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on March 26, 2025.

[email protected]

IOL