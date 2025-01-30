Former presidential police officer sentenced for killing man for leaning on his car

A former KwaZulu-Natal presidential protection service police officer has been sentenced to 20 years for killing a man who leaned on his car.

Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu was sentenced by the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday, January 30, for killing 35-year-old Qaphela Mdima outside Casa Blanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest, in November 2022.

Shabangu was stationed at the presidential residence in Kings House, Morningside, Durban.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping explained that Mdima leaned against Constable Shabangu's car and Shabangu ordered him to move away from the car and he complied and moved away.

"Constable Shabangu, however, continued to pass unpleasant remarks towards Mdima even though he had moved away from the car. An argument ensued between the two and Constable Shabangu went to his car and came back with a firearm and fired several shots at Mdima and fled the scene," explained Shuping.

Shuping said Mdima was rushed to the nearest clinic by his family members, unfortunately he died from his injuries.

The incident was reported to Ipid and Shabangu was arrested and charged with murder.

Shabangu shot and killed Mdima with his service pistol and was dismissed from work following his arrest.

"He was found guilty as charged and sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment," added Shuping.

In December, a warrant officer stationed at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

Shuping said the shooting happened on December 12, 2024, after the couple had an argument in Khayamnandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape.

Shuping said during the argument, the 41-year-old wife ran out of the house, but the police officer followed her and allegedly fired several shots.

"The wife ran into the neighbour's house, but the police officer followed her inside the house, and allegedly fired several shots again, in full view of the residents in the house.

"The victim succumbed to her injuries, and she was declared dead by medical personnel," added Shuping.

Shuping said the incident was reported to Ipid and the police officer was arrested.

