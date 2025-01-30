Eldorado Park e-hailing driver shoots teenager during attempted hijacking

Another incident involving an e-hailing driver and a group of teenagers has cast the spotlight on the safety of e-hailing drivers after a driver shot and killed one of three young boys who attempted to hijack him on Wednesday night. The safety of e-hailing drivers has once again come under the spotlight following an attempted carjacking incident by three youth in Eldorado Park. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

A e-hailing driver in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, allegedly found himself in a life-or-death situation on Wednesday night when he was targeted by a group of teenagers in an attempted hijacking.

The harrowing encounter ended with one teenager being shot dead and another critically injured, with the matter being investigated by Gauteng police.

The third teen is said to have fled the scene along with the driver, who is yet to avail himself to the police.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the driver was approached by three teenagers aged between 16 and 19, who requested a ride. Upon entering the vehicle, the teenagers attempted to rob the driver at gunpoint.

In an alleged moment of self-defence, the driver quickly produced his own firearm and fired shots, hitting two of the young assailants.

One of the teenagers was declared dead at the scene, while his companion was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third teenager, however, managed to flee the scene before law enforcement could arrive. The driver, left the area, and authorities are now urging him to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a group of three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 years old requested an e-hailing ride from the driver and when they got inside, they tried to rob the driver at gun point. The driver reacted by drawing his own firearm and fired shots which struck two of the teenagers. One of the teenagers was declared ded on the scene,” Nevhuhulwi stated.

This recent incident adds to an unsettling trend in Eldorado Park, where e-hailing drivers have increasingly fallen victim to similar criminal acts.

In August, police apprehended a group of boys, aged between 13 and 16, following a spate of hijackings targeting e-hailing drivers. This group was implicated in a series of Uber and Bolt robberies in the area, leading to arrests, including one for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The Gauteng police are now calling for community vigilance as they continue to investigate the latest shooting incident. Nevhuhulwi has stressed the importance of drivers being aware of their surroundings and taking precautions when accepting rides, particularly in high-risk areas like Eldorado Park.

Eldorado Park alongside Klipspruit West has been flagged as one of the biggest hotspots for such incidents.

In recent months, the ever increasing number of attacks on e-hailing drivers has sparked a outcry by the drivers and the supporting community.

[email protected]