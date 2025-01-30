The State's case is 'very weak', says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as she is released on warning by Durban court

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was released on a warning by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, when she applied for bail on charges relating to incitement during the July 2021 unrest.

The matter was transferred to the Durban High Court and set aside for March 20.

Zuma-Sambudla said the charges against her are simply aimed at her father and the current government's attitude towards the former president.

She faces charges of Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence following posts she shared on X (then Twitter) during the July riots in 2021.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Zuma-Sambudla, told the court that the State's case was 'very weak' and that his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges against her.

He said Zuma-Sambudla cooperated with the State, but said the State succumbed to pressure to bring charges almost four years later.

"Those posts are still on social media. She hasn't deleted them. All she said was 'I see you' in the posts," Mpofu said

For now the State has said it isn't opposed to bail, which Zuma-Sambudla asked to be set at R3,000 in line with previous accused arrested on similar charges relating to the unrest.

More than 350 people died during the violent riots and looting that unfolded across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Former president and president of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, Jacob Zuma arrived at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, flanked by MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu.