The State's case is 'very weak', says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as she is released on warning by Durban court

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was released on a warning by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, when she applied for bail on charges relating to incitement during the July 2021 unrest.
The matter was transferred to the Durban High Court and set aside for March 20.
Zuma-Sambudla said the charges against her are simply aimed at her father and the current government's attitude towards the former president.
She faces charges of Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence following posts she shared on X (then Twitter) during the July riots in 2021.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Zuma-Sambudla, told the court that the State's case was 'very weak' and that his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges against her.
He said Zuma-Sambudla cooperated with the State, but said the State succumbed to pressure to bring charges almost four years later.
"Those posts are still on social media. She hasn't deleted them. All she said was 'I see you' in the posts," Mpofu said
For now the State has said it isn't opposed to bail, which Zuma-Sambudla asked to be set at R3,000 in line with previous accused arrested on similar charges relating to the unrest.
More than 350 people died during the violent riots and looting that unfolded across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.
Former president and president of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, Jacob Zuma arrived at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, flanked by MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu.
Also at the court was Zuma-Sambudla's twin brother, Duduzane Zuma.
Zuma-Sambudla, a Member of Parliament (MP) took to X (previously Twitter) to share posts encouraging the violence that played out across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in 2021.
She is facing charges related to terrorism and public violence related to these social media posts.
She shared a flurry of videos and images from various areas across KZN where people had set trucks alight or rioted in the streets - all of her posts captioned #FreeJacobZuma.
In a report released by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in January 2024, it was found the July 2021 unrest was orchestrated by perpetrators who were well resourced.
Even though the chaotic events took place when Zuma was arrested and people drew inferences that the incarceration was linked to the unrest, the commission said it could not find a link.
“However, the commission finds that while the timing of the events of the July unrest coincided with the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, it could not find evidence to link the two events."
In its findings, the SAHRC further said the fact that the police were ill-prepared for the riots could be something to do with training and resources to deal with the crisis.
It was added that there was a lack of action to crackdown on criminal elements who were looting, destroying and torching malls in the two provinces.
The report has recommended that socio-economic factors must be addressed in the country to prevent similar incidents in future.
Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
The apex court found that Zuma was in contempt of the court.
The Zondo Commission, which concluded its work months later, after the July unrest, was investigating allegations that state coffers were looted during Zuma’s tenure.
