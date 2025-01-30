Blown away: Woman in court after sending videos of herself farting to her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend

The Welsh woman's passing of gas, or 'cyber farting' dug nearly a R6,905 hole in her wallet after she was ordered to pay.

Cyber harassment and bullying are a major crime in today's online world. From social media to emails and texts, people often fall victim to individuals with foul intentions.

Rhiannon Evans, a 25-year-old woman from Wales upped the ante after she sent disgusting videos of herself to her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Deborah Prytherech.

She was accused of recording and sending clips of herself farting to the woman.

This is thought to be the first time a person has been charged for cyber-farting in the UK, which allegedly took place around Christmas, reported Metro.

She sent three videos on December 22 and four more in the following days, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Prytherech reportedly said that the vile videos caused her extreme anxiety and distress.

At the court, the prosecutor who had to present the novel case purportedly explained that Evans: "Proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas...With her face showing and smiling at the camera."

The prosecutor went on to say that it was clearly malevolent and that she was grinning throughout and thought it was amusing, but the victim did not find humour in the act.

Evans' lawyer defended her and was quoted saying, "There are some issues going on between Miss Evans's partner and his ex-partner (Prytherech) with regard to child custody.

"At the time she sent these videos she had some drinks, and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress. She sent them without malicious intent."

The Welsh woman's passing of gas, or 'cyber farting' dug nearly a R6,905 hole in her wallet, accounting for R2,301 compensation for her victim and R4,578 in court expenses.

IOL