Teenager jailed for murdering Kleinvlei girl who refused to kiss him

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder, three years for illegal possession of a firearm, and one year for illegal possession of ammunition after he fatally shot a girl for refusing to kiss him.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court delivered the ruling on Tuesday, January 28, closing the case.

"The accused shot and killed Naeema Marshall, 14-years at the time of the incident, who was visiting her aunt in Kleinvlei on Monday, July 17, 2023, after she refused to give him a kiss," said Twigg.

The case was handled by the Provincial Organised Crime and Anti-Gang Unit, whose investigation secured crucial evidence and witness statements.

"The accused was found guilty on November 28, 2024, for the charges that were brought before court."

He remained in custody throughout the trial as the court examined the details of the crime. Prosecutors presented a strong case, leading to a conviction beyond reasonable doubt.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the teenager will serve 10 years behind bars.

Western Cape police management commended the investigative team and prosecution for their work in ensuring justice for Marshall.

IOL News