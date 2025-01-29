Mangaung librarian in court for alleged fake qualifications

A Mangaung Metro librarian, Arron Gaotingwe Raphutse, 49, has appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on fraud, theft, and uttering charges. This comes after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as Hawks, uncovered that he allegedly misrepresented his qualifications to secure his job.

The case dates back to 2007 when Raphutse applied for a post in the municipality’s Community and Social Development Sub-Directorate said the Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti.

"During 2007, the Hawks received information that Raphutse falsely and intentionally submitted false information in his application and curriculum vitae (CV) about his qualifications to Community and Social Development Sub-Directorate at Mangaung Metro Municipality when he applied for the advertised post purporting he had the relevant qualifications," said Matoti.

"The municipality went ahead and appointed him with the belief that he was holding the relevant qualifications. As a result the municipality was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of R1, 329,935.08."

The truth surfaced when a verification process exposed that Raphutse did not hold the credentials he claimed. The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit took up the case, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on January 24. He later turned himself in.

Raphutse was granted bail of R2,000, and the case was postponed to February 4.

Free State’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation head, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, warned that faking qualifications is a serious offence, with consequences for both individuals and institutions.

IOL News