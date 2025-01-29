Lesotho national sentenced to five years for armed robbery in North West

The 25-year-old was sentenced to five years for robbery following police investigation.

A 25-year-old Lesotho national, Bereng Lesuoa, has been sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment after being convicted of robbery in the North West province.

The sentence was handed down on Monday, January 27, at the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane.

Lesuoa's conviction stems from an armed robbery committed in the early hours of Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Luka village near Phokeng.

The accused threatened four men and robbed them of their cash and two cellphones. It took law enforcement nearly a year to track him down, leading to his arrest in April 2024.

"Lesuoa was convicted after several court appearances and sentenced to five years direct imprisonment," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The Acting District Commissioner of Bojanala Sub-District 2 Brigadier Mamotsamai Ntoagae, welcomed the verdict, emphasizing its deterrent effect on crime that she said will serve as a deterrence to potential criminals.

Ntoagae also commended the efforts of the investigating team, thanking the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Tshepang Badirwang, and the prosecution for a good job.

IOL