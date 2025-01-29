Gangster sentenced to life for brutal murder of ex-girlfriend

A gangster will serve a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend who was also the mother of his child.

Jerome Windvogel was sentenced at the Worcester Regional Court after he was convicted for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend 39 times following a confrontation about why she did not respond to his text messages.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Windvogel - a 28s gang member - was arrested after he stabbed Nelnishia Kortjie, 36, while on her way to a bus stop on Protea Avenue in Bonnievale on 17 February 2023.

“He called her name, but she refused to talk. He turned around and ran towards her home. He chased her, got hold of her, took out a knife and started stabbing her in the face, neck, upper body, lower body, arms, and legs. Her mother, who was alerted to the brutal attack on her daughter, attempted to intervene but Windvogel confronted her with a knife in his hand. She was forced to step back and the accused returned to her daughter, sat on top of her and continued stabbing her. She sustained 39 stab wounds and died on the scene. He was arrested that same morning after community members chased him,” said Ntabazalila.

State prosecutor Elton Willemse, in his arguments in aggravation of sentence, referred to Windvogel’s previous convictions which revealed a slew of offences he committed between 2006 and 2018 where violence was an element.

“Willemse argued that the murder was a fifth offence involving violence as an element and it was committed before the period of suspension expired against the accused,” said Ntabazalila.

Windvogel - who admitted during cross-examination that he had a problem with controlling his anger - described himself as gentle, friendly, and hardworking.

His mother and sisters described him as a respectful child who had good relationships with his siblings, loving and soft-hearted, a caring and responsible father who was never aggressive, violent or had a short temper.

“Willemse further argued that the accused’s conduct could only be described as despicable and deplorable as he went on a rampage stabbing the deceased to death. According to the mother and sister of the deceased, he laughed while he brutally stabbed her to death. He showed the mother of his child no mercy and gave no regard to the deceased’s mother who had to witness her child being butchered to death. The accused has a propensity to commit violent crimes. He was previously convicted of an offence where violence was an element, as he did not want to accept that the relationship was over. Again, in this matter, he would not take no for an answer. He admitted to having a problem with controlling his anger yet he still armed himself with a knife,” said Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila said Windvogel’s guilty plea and his later apology to the community “does not take away the fact that he committed a heinous act of violence on a member belonging to that community”.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Nicolette Bell, expressed shock at the level of brutality in the case and further committed the NPA to play an integral role in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.