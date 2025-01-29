Former financial manager arrested over R14 million fraud scheme in Gqeberha

A former financial manager was arrested by the Hawks in Gqeberha for allegedly stealing over R14 million from his employer.

A sophisticated six-year fraud scheme unravelled this week as Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) investigators arrested a 32-year-old former financial manager, Storm Denim Samuel Karlin, who allegedly stole R14 million through manipulating company accounts in Gqeberha.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), arrested Karlin on Tuesday, January 28, on allegations of financial misconduct and theft.

The case traces back to Karlin’s tenure as a financial manager between July 2018 and May 2024. During this time, he reportedly had access to the company’s business bank accounts and was authorised to execute and release payments.

However, discrepancies in the company’s financial records raised red flags, prompting an urgent investigation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said Karlin allegedly manipulated the accounting system to misappropriate company funds.

“It is further alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally transferred substantial amounts into two bank accounts linked to him, resulting in financial prejudice to the company over R14 million,” said Fumba.

Following his arrest, Karlin appeared before the Gqeberha New Brighton District Court on the same day, where he was granted bail of R10,000.

The case has been postponed to April 4, for further investigation.

Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, praised the investigative team for their diligence, saying such cases highlight the Hawks’ commitment to eradicating sophisticated financial crimes that undermine the economic stability of businesses.

