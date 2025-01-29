Former Bergrivier Municipality clerk sentenced to four years for R1.3 million fraud

During the period between March 2016 and September 2019, former municipal senior clerk Pieter Jacobus Adams allegedly issued 700 918.3 units of free electricity tokens for pre-paid meters to the value of R1 310 507, 40. Picture: File

A former senior municipality clerk will serve four years behind bars after he was convicted and sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for fraud amounting to over R1.3 million.

Having pleaded guilty to 435 charges of fraud, Pieter Jacobus Adams, 57, was sentenced to 10 years - of which six years were suspended for five years.

Adams is jailed after he had defrauded the municipality to the total amount of R1 310 507, 40.

Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, said in addition to the prison sentence, Adams’ municipal workers retirement fund was confiscated.

“Furthermore, confiscation order in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), Act 121 of 1998, full pension fund benefit amount of R 510 106, 31 held in the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund will be deposited to Bergrivier Municipality.

“It was reported that Adams was employed by the Bergrivier Municipality in Piketberg as a chief Clerk, credit control, from 01 July 2002 until his resignation on 25 November 2019. During the period between March 2016 and September 2019, Adams allegedly issued 700 918.3 units of free electricity tokens for pre-paid meters for customers to the value of R1 310 507, 40.

“The accused would receive cash from the customers, enriching himself. He would fraudulently load free electricity tokens on the system for the customers. Municipality ended up running at a loss to the total amount of R1 310 507, 40.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for probing, and on 7 March 2023, a warrant of arrest was executed, which led to his arrest, after which he was granted bail,” said Vukubi.

Adams, who was released on R500 bail, was able to conduct the fraudulent activities after he marked himself as indigent and his prepaid meter was changed to the indigent tariff.

In so doing, Adams could get free electricity tokens from the municipality, and then sold the tokens to various customers.

Adams worked for the municipality as a chief clerk: credit control from July 1, 2002, until his resignation on November 25, 2019.

At the time of his arrest, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said an internal investigation had been done where it was discovered that during the period March 2016 to September 2019, Adams had issued electricity tokens.

