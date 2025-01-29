Community captures suspect after 71-year-old woman is stabbed to death in Limpopo

The 71-year-old victim was stabbed to death while trying to intervene in a heated argument between her daughter and the suspect at her home in Mamphakathi Village, Bolobedu.

A 56-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman in Mamphakathi Village, Limpopo, has been arrested after being captured by community members and handed over to the police.

The incident occurred on the night of January 26 when the suspect, reportedly involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend, allegedly turned his rage on the elderly victim, his girlfriend’s mother, who attempted to intervene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspect allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old elderly woman in her back before fleeing the scene.

Police and emergency medical services responded to the call, but the woman was declared dead on arrival.

Following an immediate manhunt, local residents played a crucial role in tracking down and capturing the suspect the next day, handing him over to the police.

The suspect is set to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 29.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the community for their efforts.

"We welcome the partnership policing initiative as demonstrated through this arrest. As a collective, must take charge of the safety in our respective communities," said Hadebe.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

IOL