Two suspects nabbed after police bust R1.2 million dagga near Kruger airport

A routine police patrol near Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport turned into a major drug bust when officers intercepted a vehicle carrying over a ton of dagga, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated R1.2 million.

The arrest took place on the R538 Road near Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA), following a routine patrol by officers from the White River Flying Squad Unit.

Police spotted a suspicious white Toyota Quantum with two occupants and decided to pull it over for inspection.

"The vehicle was stopped by the members, and they conducted a search. It was during this time when they discovered 50 compressed bags of dagga," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

"The dagga weighed approximately 1,020 kg/"

Both suspects, aged 23 and 30, have been charged with dealing in dagga. Additionally, one of the suspects, a national of Eswatini, is facing an immigration-related charge after being found without valid documentation to be in South Africa.

Police investigators are now working closely with officials from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the suspect’s status.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the officers for their diligence in making the bust.

“By now, suspects should know that there is no room that will be left out for perpetrators to commit crime unabated. Our members will continue working tirelessly to ensure our roads are safe and free from criminal activities,” said Mkhwanazi.

The suspects are expected to appear in the White River Magistrate’s Court soon, where they will face charges related to drug trafficking and immigration violations.

