Suspect arrested for murder, robbery, and carjacking in Limpopo

A suspected violent criminal linked to multiple serious crimes, including two counts of murder, car hijackings, and armed robbery, has been arrested after a dramatic chase by community members in Moteti Slovo, Dennilton, in Limpopo.

The 32-year-old suspect, who has evaded justice for years, was arrested on Sunday, January 26, after allegedly robbing a man of his cellphone in the street.

"The victim was walking home along the street when he noticed that the suspects were following him. He tried to run away but the two suspects chased and caught him. They robbed him of his cellphone and fled," said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

His cries for help alerted nearby community members, who chased the suspects into the bushes. One of them was caught and assaulted by angry residents before police arrived.

"Police were summoned to the scene and the seriously wounded man was transported to local hospital by paramedics," said Ledwaba.

Following the arrest, police investigations linked the suspect to a string of crimes dating back nearly a decade.

He now faces two counts of murder committed in Dennilton and Siyabuswa in 2016 and 2021, as well as multiple carjackings reported in Dennilton and Mametlhlake between 2019 and 2024.

Police have also connected him to another robbery earlier this month. In that incident, he and an accomplice allegedly held a man at gunpoint on January 16, robbing him of his cellphone and sandals as he walked home.

The suspect was placed under police guard and is set to appear before the Siyabuswa Magistrate's Court in absentia on Tuesday, January 28. Meanwhile, authorities are actively searching for his accomplice.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the second suspect's whereabouts to come forward.

Police investigations are ongoing.

IOL