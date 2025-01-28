Nine suspects in court over alleged Qwaqwa family kidnapping

Nine suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Qwaqwa family, following a midnight rescue operation spanning Free State and Gauteng.

Nine individuals were arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a Qwaqwa family. The arrests came after a community-driven tip-off and swift action by law enforcement across two provinces.

The nine are identified as Thabo Tladi, 36, Tebello Mofokeng, 31, Tshepo Mabe, 29, Bongani Mathebula, 33, Vusimusi Mkhoma, 29, January Matsoso, 34, Tshepo Mokoena, 36, Thapelo Mokalanyane, 29, and Themba Mokoena, 38, have been charged with kidnapping.

They appeared before the Makwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 27 and will remain in custody until their next court date on Monday, February 3 for a formal bail application, said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of January 23 when neighbours in the Bluegumbush area were disturbed by screams and the sound of cars speeding away.

"Suddenly, two vehicles raced off from the street, and it became quiet," said Mophiring.

By morning, a child from the kidnapped family sought help, leading to the discovery that the family had been abducted.

"The Phuthaditjhaba Crime Intelligence, with the assistance of Phuthaditjhaba Public Order Police and Detective Service, closed in on a certain house at Beirut in Phuthaditjhaba, where they found four suspects and all family members," said Mophiring.

Additional suspects were arrested in Sharpeville, carrying large sums of cash, cellphones, and a firearm.

The arrested men face kidnapping charges and are suspected of setting out to seek a ransom.

IOL