Man accused of financing terrorism through Bitcoin released on R30,000 bail

A 35-year-old man accused of terror financing was released on R30,000 bail by the Litchenburg Magistrates Court in the North West.

Ziyadh Hoorzook, a South African national, was released on Tuesday after he was arrested at his Sandton home in Johannesburg on January 3, 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sivenathi Gunya, said Hoorzook was released on condition that he report to the Sandton Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6am and 5pm.

He was also ordered to refrain from interfering with investigations or witnesses and share his live location with the investigating officer.

Hoorzook faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, including six alternative counts of contravening Section 4(1)(f)(ii) of the Act.

Gunya said additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act after failing to secure firearms as prescribed by law.

Police said his arrest comes after a lengthy and meticulous investigation that started in May 2018 when the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Hawks received information about suspicious transactions allegedly linked to terror financing.

Police added that Bitcoin worth R11,500 was purchased by the suspect using his bank account.

He is believed to have bought Bitcoin through Luno, a virtual asset service provider,, on November 30, 2017.

"On the same day, (the) Bitcoin was reportedly transferred from the suspect’s Luno wallet to the wallet associated with an organisation, which describes itself as an independent charity," police said in a statement.

Furthermore, it was added that the non-profit organisation was linked to two more organisations.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the transfer was a response to an advert appealing for financial support for activities with weapons, financial aid, and other projects assisting the participants in another country," said police.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and on October 3, 2024, they conducted a search at Hoorzook's residence in Sandton.

"Several evidential materials were seized for further investigation.

"During the search, it was also found that two of his licensed firearms were not locked away in a safe as prescribed by law and a relevant case docket was opened," said police.

The case has been postponed to March 30, 2025, for further investigation.

[email protected]

IOL