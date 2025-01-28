Kidnapping case: Afghan national and four Pakistanis in court for abducting nine-year-old boy

An Afghan national and four Pakistanis appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates' Court for kidnapping. Photo: Supplied

An Afghan national, Maisa Hussain, 24, and four Pakistanis, Gulfam Azam, 29, Yasir Mahmood, 29, Bilawal Arif, 30, and Faisal Khuoot, 30, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates' Court for kidnapping.

The men, all from Laudium, appeared in court on Monday where they are facing a charge of kidnapping, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and extortion.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said on January 19, 2025, a nine-year-old boy, whose parents are Afghan nationals, was playing with his cousin in Laudium outside his relative’s home when a car stopped nearby.

"The five accused allegedly exited the vehicle, grabbed the boy, and drove away. The victim’s cousin ran into the house to alert the family, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

"While at the police station, it is alleged that the victim’s mother received a phone call from one of the accused, demanding a ransom of R15 million for her child’s release. The ransom demand was later reduced to R6 million," Mahanjana explained.

She said following an investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the vehicle used in the kidnapping was traced to a shop in Laudium on January 24, 2025, where Hussain and Azam were arrested.

"The accused then led the police to a house in Danville, where the nine-year-old victim was found along with Mahmood and Arif, who were arrested at the scene. Later that same day, Khuoot was arrested at his residence in Laudium," she added.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday to arrange for a foreign-language interpreter.

Mahanjana said the NPA commends SAPS for their swift action, ensuring the safe recovery of the child and arresting the accused.

"The NPA will continue to pursue justice in this matter," she added.

