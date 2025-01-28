Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court over alleged involvement in July 2021 unrest

Duduzile Zuma is expected to appear in court. Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

"This is an invitation to mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers," MK wrote in a short post.

Her appearance was announced on Tuesday by uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK) on its official social media page on X.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla , the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for her alleged involvement in the July unrest .

Zuma-Sambudla is a member of Parliament and the chairperson of the Southern Caucus of the Pan African Parliament.

In a report released by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in January 2024, it was found the July 2021 unrest was orchestrated by perpetrators who were well resourced.

Even though the chaotic events took place when Zuma was arrested and people drew inferences that the incarceration was linked to the unrest, the commission said it could not find a link.

“However, the commission finds that while the timing of the events of the July unrest coincided with the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, it could not find evidence to link the two events."

In its findings, the SAHRC further said the fact that the police were ill-prepared for the riots could be something to do with training and resources to deal with the crisis.

It was added that there was a lack of action to crackdown on criminal elements who were looting, destroying and torching malls in the two provinces.

The report has recommended that socio-economic factors must be addressed in the country to prevent similar incidents in future.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The apex court found that Zuma was in contempt of the court.

The Zondo Commission, which concluded its work months later, after the July unrest, was investigating allegations that state coffers were looted during Zuma’s tenure.

[email protected]

IOL