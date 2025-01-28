Intimate Partner Violence: Lutzville man faces court after alleged murder of partner

The murder of Elizabeth McGregor by her partner, Joseph Goliath, has shone a light on intimate partner violence. Picture: File

A Lutzville man has abandoned his bail application as he stands accused of beating his partner to death with a broom earlier this month.

Elizabeth McGregor, 53, was allegedly beaten to death on January 13 by her 62-year-old partner, Joseph Goliath, at their Uitkyk Farm home in Koekenaap, Lutzville.

According to reports, after assaulting her, the suspect reportedly left the victim on the bedroom floor and went to sleep in another room before later proceeding to clean the room in which the murder scene occurred. He had also allegedly changed his clothing before attempting to leave the farm home.

Anti GBV organisation founder at Matzikama Broken Angels, Bianca du Toit, speaking outside court said they were happy that the bail application was abandoned at the Lutzville Periodical Court, despite a poor community turnout.

“We are happy that the accused has abandoned his bail application as it indicates he won’t waste the court’s time. We are pleased that he won’t hold up the process for long.

“We are concerned that there wasn’t much of a turnout at the court case today as GBV is a matter that doesn’t pass any homes and it is important for us to shine the spotlight. We will ensure that justice is served for Elizabeth,” said Du Toit.

National Prosecuting Authority, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the matter appeared on Tuesday.

“The matter appeared today for formal bail application. The accused abandoned bail. The matter was postponed for further investigations as the postmortem report and DNA report is still outstanding,” said Ntabazalila.

Goliath will appear again on 6 March.

The incident has shone the light on intimate partner violence, which has been condemned by anti-GBV organisations, Ilitha Labantu and Ubuntu Rural Womxn & Youth Movement.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said: “This incident is a stark reminder of the persistent crisis of intimate partner violence in South Africa, which continues to devastate families and communities. Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's children, her family, and the Koekenaap community as they grapple with this senseless loss.

“The circumstances surrounding this case are deeply troubling. The alleged use of a broom as a weapon, the abandonment of the victim overnight, and the reported attempts to conceal evidence reflect the severity of the violence women endure in intimate relationships.

“Ilitha Labantu stands in solidarity with Elizabeth’s family and the community activists seeking justice. We support their efforts to ensure the accused is held accountable and remains in custody, and we urge the justice system to pursue this case with the seriousness it demands. Accountability is essential in breaking the cycle of violence and sending a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated,” said Monakali.

According to Monakali, the incident “underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to addressing intimate partner violence”.

Ubuntu founder, Wendy Pekeur said: “We have seen many killings and rapes of women and children since 16 days (of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign). It escalated during the festive season up to now,” said Pekeur.

Pekeur called on “all of society” to collaborate in the fight against GBV.

“It's in the collaboration and preventative work that we will curb GBV and bring the numbers down. Silos only hurt those in most need of protection and care,” said Pekeur.

