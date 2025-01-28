Bizarre turn of events as killer confesses to insurance fraud murder after ‘talk with God’

In a bizarre turn of events a man, accused alongside his wife of killing a man and pretended it was himself who had died, decided to confess following a “talk with God” in his cell on Monday. Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu in the dock on Tuesday

ZELDA VENTER

In a bizarre turn of events and shortly before he was due to be sentenced, a man accused alongside his wife of killing a man and pretended it was himself who had died so that he could cash in on insurance money, on Tuesday decided to confess all following a “talk with God” in his cell on Monday.

Sibusiso Mahlangu, 34, and Lerato Mahlangu, 33, from Soshanguve had been convicted of murder and fraud charges in November last year, following a lengthy trial in which they denied everything.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria earlier found that the couple had murdered Sibusiso Sithebe, who had previously been in a romantic relationship with Lerato.

The body found in bed in the couple’s home was so badly burnt that everyone accepted that it was Sibusiso Mahlangu who had died. This was especially so as the accused had put his own wedding band on the finger of the deceased.

Days after the incident, Lerato submitted three fraudulent insurance claims with Old Mutual, where she was employed as a sales consultant. She used Sithebe’s body and pretended it was Sibusiso who had died and claimed R570,000 in insurance.

While everyone believed he had died in the fire, it was only discovered more than a year later that he was alive when he was stopped at a roadblock in Hammanskraal.

A social worker who compiled a pre-sentencing report on him testified that Sibusiso Mahlangu is not sorry for what he had done, as he maintained his innocence.

Sibusiso Mahlangu was called to the stand after the social worker and dropped a bombshell that not even his lawyer knew about, by suddenly confessing all.

He told Judge Papi Mosopa: “This is probably my last chance to speak. Yesterday (Monday) I went back to my cell and prayed to God for wisdom to do things right.”

Sibusiso Mahlangu then said he has done many wrong things over the past few years, but now, just for once, he wants to take responsibility for his life.

“It is me who has committed the crime. It is me and I am truly sorry.”

He then repeatedly asked for the forgiveness of the family of the deceased, for his own family and for his wife, who is his co-accused, for the pain he had caused them. He told the court that what he had done was not how his mother had raised him, as she had raised him as a good person.

“I don’t know how I got to that point. I cannot go on to pretend what I have done does not matter.”

Sibusiso Mahlangu further said that he does not know what will happen to his wife as she too is facing sentencing. “But the truth is it is not her fault. She is also a victim.”

He added: “I would love to get a chance in life to be kind again. But whatever the court decides, I will take it as I need to take responsibility.”

He explained that his wife went out with the deceased that night and he was very angry about that. He called her to bring the deceased home, which she did. According to him, she then left again.

He said the deceased was very drunk and a fight broke out between them. He then took the deceased to his bedroom and placed him on the bed. He was not very clear on how a fire broke out the next moment, but he said that he took his wedding ring off and placed it on the finger of the deceased before leaving the room.

According to a pathologist who earlier testified, the deceased was still alive before he later burnt to death. Lerato earlier told the court that she thought it was her husband as she recognised him by his wedding ring.

Sibusiso Mahlangu testified that he disappeared for a while but later contacted Lerato and told her to claim the insurance money. According to him, he threatened “that she will face the same fate” if she told anyone about what happened.

He also claimed that he was the one who had spent most of the R570,000 insurance money.

Lerato will testify on Wednesday.

