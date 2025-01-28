Alleged child pornography and money laundering case: bail application postponed

Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The couple is facing charges relating to child pornography and money laundering. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The State has insisted it has enough evidence to strengthen its money laundering charges against child pornography accused, Darryn Wilken, who on Tuesday appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, alongside her co-accused and girlfriend Tiona Moodley.

Wilken and his web designer partner were arrested this month after police discovered an estimated 10 million videos and images of child pornography, contraband, and drugs in their Midrand home.

The accused’s bail application was postponed to February 3 to allow the State to finalise its additional money laundering charges, while it also verifies new out-of-province address for the accused.

State Prosecutor, Colleen Ryan, said the State intends to charge Wilken on 24 counts of money laundering following a series of transactions reflected on the his bank accounts.

He faces charges including fraud, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of suspected stolen property, and contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act.

“The State has been able to confirm money laundering charges and the accused will be charged with at least 24 counts of money laundering. We believe that we will be able to pursue these charges as we have records of transactions on the accused accounts,” she said.

However, Johan Eksteen, representing the accused in the matter, indicated that the State must prove beyond reasonable doubt that his client was involved in money laundering.

Eksteen also argued against the new address being placed on record, saying this would create a media circus for the accused.

“Both accused live together and it would create media crisis for the address to be stated on record. The accused has suffered already after his landlord terminated their lease. So we are concerned about the address being mentioned in court... The fact that the State says it has records of money coming in and out of the accused’s accounts does not constitute money laundering,“ he added.

Speaking for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane indicated that the State was yet to indicate whether it intends to oppose bail, adding that the seven-day postponement will give it enough time to continue its ongoing investigation while the out-of-town address is being verified.

“The State has requested a postponement as the State for the office of the Director of Public Prosecution to provide us with a certificate that confirms the schedule and also we were presented with the address of accused number 1 this morning, so we requested time for the verification of such an address,“ she stated.

At the time of his arrest, police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk revealed that a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography were confiscated from the accused’s Midrand home.

Van Wyk added that further investigation by the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations teams revealed that the suspect hosted and distributed child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.

Moodley, who was arrested on January 23, faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering as well.

